Biggest drone attack on Russia since fighting began

Russia accused Ukraine of launching what appeared to be the biggest drone attack on Russian soil since Moscow invaded 18 months ago.

Drones hit an airport in Russia’s western Pskov region near the border with Estonia and Latvia, and started a massive fire, the governor and local media reported.

More drones were shot down over Oryol, Bryansk, Ryazan, Kaluga and the Moscow region surrounding the Russian capital, according to the Defense Ministry.

All flights to and from Pskov airport were cancelled on Wednesday so the impact of one strike, involving between 10 and 20 drones, could be assessed in the daylight.

Four Il-76 transport aircraft were damaged, Russia’s state news agency Tass reported, citing emergency officials.

Footage and images posted on social media showed smoke billowing over the city of Pskov and a large blaze.

Pskov regional Gov. Mikhail Vedernikov said there were no casualties, and the fire has been contained.

He added it was the biggest drone strike on Russian soil attack since spring.

Two killed in drone strike on Kyiv

Two people died Wednesday morning in the largest Russian strike on Kyiv "since spring", according to military authorities in the Ukrainian capital.

Falling debris killed two men and injured another after Russia launched a “massive combined attack” on the Ukrainian capital involving drones and missiles, head of the military administration Sergei Popko wrote on Telegram.

Explosions in Ukraine were also reported in the southern city of Odesa and the Cherkasy region.

In May, Ukraine said it had countered the "largest drone attack" on Kyiv "since the start of the Russian invasion".

At least 59 drones were fired at the Ukrainian capital, then killing two.

Ukrainian speedboats destroyed says Russia

Moscow claimed to have destroyed Ukrainian military boats carrying special forces personnel off the annexed Crimean peninsula.

On Wednesday at around midnight, a Russian aircraft in the Black Sea "destroyed four military speed boats [carrying] landing groups of Ukrainian special forces [of] up to 50 people", said the Russian Ministry of Defence.

It did not provide further information.

A Ukrainian drone attack on occupied Crimea was also reported, but the local Russian Governor Mikhail said the situation was "under control".

However, he did not say how many drones had been destroyed.

Ukraine congratulated itself on Thursday for having carried out a rare commando operation in the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

On August 22, Russia also claimed to have "destroyed" a launch carrying Ukrainian soldiers in the Black Sea, after claiming the same day the destruction of a reconnaissance vessel.