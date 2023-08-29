London's Ultra Low Emission Zone expands to entire city from Tuesday

By Euronews with AFP

London has expanded its emissions charge zone to cover the entire city, targeting vehicles that do not meet standards with a daily fee.

The British capital on Tuesday expanded the "Ultra Low Emission Zone" that was introduced in 2019 in central districts to tackle air pollution. Vehicles that do not comply with emissions requirements are charged £12.50 (€14.51) to enter the zone.

Proponents are saying the expansion could help fight air pollution and lead to environmental protection.

But others who live in areas with limited public transport are expressing strong opposition, saying the charge is too high. Protests are spreading across various areas.

British citizens have been hit with surging living costs due to a higher inflation rate compared with Eurozone nations and the United States.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that the decision to expand the zone was not an easy one, but that it was necessary to reduce air pollution, protect citizens' health, and tackle the imminent issue of climate change.