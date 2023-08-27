EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
The week in pictures: Greek wildfires, Spanish football scandal, Prigozhin plane crash

Smoke from a wildfire on the outskirts of Athens covers the sun as it sets over the Parthenon atop the ancient Acropolis. Copyright AP Photo
By Euronews
The best pictures from across Europe this week.

Much of Europe sweltered in extreme heat this week, but nowhere was the excruciating summer felt more painfully than Greece, where the government has called in international help to fight raging wildfires. In Russia, meanwhile, a plane carrying Wagner mercenary chief Yvgeny Prigozhin crashed between Moscow and St Petersburg, killing everyone on board – just in time for Ukrainian independence day.

And while the World Athletics Championships unfolded in Budapest, the football world is still convulsed by the scandal of Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales, who has refused to resign his position after forcibly kissing a player at the Women's World Cup final.

