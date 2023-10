Dozens of Russians from family to former fighters have held memorial services for Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin to mark 40 days since his death, hailing him as a hero of the people.

Prigozhin was killed when his private jet crashed on its way from Moscow to St Petersburg on 23 August, two months after he led a failed mutiny on Moscow.

Two other top Wagner commanders, Prigozhin’s four bodyguards and the plane’s three crew were also killed in the still-unexplained crash.