Niger junta tells French ambassador to leave the country

ECOWAS has told coup leaders in Niger it is not too late to return to civilian rule despite the junta demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador

A month after the military coup in Niger, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has told the country's leaders it is "not too late" to reconsider their position.

But the West African bloc has insisted military force is still "very much on the table" if Niger is not returned to civilian rule.

The warning comes as the Nigerian military leaders gave the French ambassador, Sylvain Itte, 48 hours to leave the country.

The French Foreign Ministry has said the coup leaders do not have the authority to make such demands.

Generals who ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in a July 26 rebellion have called for a three-year transition period while ECOWAS demands the immediate return to constitutional order.

The West African bloc says negotiations remain its priority while defence chiefs prepare a standby mission for a possible "legitimate use of force" to restore democracy if needed.

Commission President, Omar Alieu Touray, said: "The instruments include the use of force. So it is very much on the table, as are other measures we are working on.

"But if peaceful means fail, ECOWAS cannot just fold its hands."

USA and France have hundreds of soldiers based in Niger and the Pentagon earlier said it has a plan for the possible evacuation of its troops but added: "There's no need to go anywhere" at the moment.

In a similar scenario, in late 2021-early 2022 in Mali, the expulsion of the French ambassador coincided with the appearance of Wagner mercenaries.