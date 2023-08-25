By Euronews with AP

The Pentagon says reports that a surface-to-air missile took down the plane were inaccurate.

A preliminary US intelligence assessment concluded that an intentional explosion caused the plane crash presumed to have killed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Wednesday.

One of the US and Western officials who described the initial assessment said it determined that Prigozhin was “very likely” targeted and that the explosion falls in line with Vladimir Putin’s “long history of trying to silence his critics.”

Even as Putin praised the mercenary leader as a "talented man" on Thursday, suspicions grew Putin was behind Prigozhin's death.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment, did not offer any details about what caused the explosion, which was widely believed to be vengeance for the mutiny in June that posed the biggest challenge to the Russian leader’s 23-year rule.

Several of Prigozhin's lieutenants were also presumed dead.

Pentagon spokesman General Pat Ryder said press reports that a surface-to-air missile took down the plane were inaccurate. He declined to say whether the US suspected a bomb or believed the crash was an assassination.

Details of the intelligence assessment surfaced as Putin expressed his condolences to the families of those who were reported to be aboard the jet and referred to “serious mistakes" by Prigozhin.

It was not clear why several high-ranking members of Wagner, including top leaders who are normally exceedingly careful about their security, were on the same flight. The purpose of their joint trip to St. Petersburg was unknown.

Putin likely behind the crash, says Biden

US president President Joe Biden, speaking to reporters Wednesday, said he believed Putin was behind the crash, though he acknowledged that he did not have information verifying his belief.

“I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I’m not surprised," Biden said. “There’s not much that happens in Russia that Putin’s not behind."

Prigozhin supporters claimed on pro-Wagner messaging app channels that the plane was deliberately downed.

Russian state media have not covered the crash extensively, instead focusing on Putin's remarks to the BRICS summit in Johannesburg via video link and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Several Russian social media channels reported that the bodies were burned or disfigured beyond recognition and would need to be identified by DNA. The reports were picked up by independent Russian media, but The Associated Press was not able to independently confirm them.

Russian authorities have said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Zelenskyy: "Everyone understands who does this"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also pointed the finger towards the Kremlin, saying "we have nothing to do with this. Everyone understands who does.”

Numerous opponents and critics of Putin have been killed or gravely sickened in apparent assassination attempts, and US and other Western officials long expected the Russian leader to go after Prigozhin, despite promising to drop charges in a deal that ended the 23-24 June mutiny.

"It is no coincidence that the whole world immediately looks at the Kremlin when a disgraced ex-confidant of Putin suddenly falls from the sky, two months after he attempted an uprising,” said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, while acknowledging that the facts were still unclear.

“We know this pattern … in Putin’s Russia - deaths and dubious suicides, falls from windows that all ultimately remain unexplained,” she added.

Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin turned political consultant, said by carrying out the mutiny and remaining free, Prigozhin "shoved Putin's face into the dirt in front of the whole world.”

Failing to punish Prigozhin would have offered an “open invitation for all potential rebels and troublemakers,” so Putin had to act, Gallyamov added.

The Institute for the Study of War argued that Russian authorities likely moved against Prigozhin and his top associates as “the final step to eliminate Wagner as an independent organization.”