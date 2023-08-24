Ukraine in Maps: What does the death of Wagner chief mean?

According to the Institute for the Study of War, President Putin almost certainly ordered the Russian military command to shoot down the plane carrying Wagner founder and financier, Yevgeny Prigozhin. But the question remains - why?

The Russian Ministry of Defence and the Kremlin have been destroying the Wagner group and weakening the influence of its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin since the aborted uprising in June.

Now with, the death of the man once known as "Putin's chef" - something the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) is calling an assassination - all eyes are on the Russian war machine and its next steps.

ISW says that Putin almost certainly ordered the Russian military command to shoot down the plane, but the question remains - why?

