Ukraine makes further advances in Robotyne area, says war think tank

The Ukrainian advance in the Robotyne area in the Western Zaporizhzhia region brings Ukrainian forces closer to launching operations against second lines of defence that may be relatively weaker than the first Russian defensive line in the area.

The Institute Study of War's latest assessment said Russian forces deployed to the wider western Zaporizhzhia region operational direction had been defending against Ukrainian counteroffensives since the start of it without rotation.

"They do not appear to have uncommitted regular units in this area," the think tank stated.

"This suggests that second lines of Russian defence may be significantly less heavily defended."

