Recent Ukrainian advances near small towns are likely tactical, Institute for the Study of War says

Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina. Copyright Euronews
The Institute for the Study of War said recent Ukrainian advances near small settlements in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia regions border area and in the western Zaporizhzhia region were likely tactically significant because of the structure of Russian defensive lines.

Ukrainian Colonel Petro Chernyk stated on Tuesday, 15 August, that the three-echeloned Russian defensive line in southern Ukraine is comprised of a first line of minefields, a second line made up of artillery and equipment, and a third line of rear positions meant to preserve resources.

The think tank added in its latest assessment that recent Ukrainian advances north and northeast of Robotyne, 10 kilometres south of Orikhiv, in the western Zaporizhzhia region, could allow Ukrainian forces to begin operating in the areas past the densest minefields.

**Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina breaks down the assessment in the video above. **

