Ukraine war in maps: Three-pronged attack as key village is liberated

Ukrainian soldiers ride all-terrain vehicles at the front line near Bakhmut, one of the longest battles with Russian troops, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
Ukrainian soldiers ride all-terrain vehicles at the front line near Bakhmut, one of the longest battles with Russian troops, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Copyright LIBKOS/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Euronews  with AP
Ukraine's soldiers are driving back Russian occupiers at three points along the front line and hoping the liberation of a key village will give them a strategic advantage.

It is being reported that Ukraine’s forces have conducted a three-pronged attack along the front.

But the Institute for the Study of War’s analysis suggests its soldiers face three tiers of Russian defences in each area.

Ukraine claims to have captured a strategically important village that could open up an advance south towards the Sea of Azov.

Watch Euronews' report in the video player above to learn more.

