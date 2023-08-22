Trump announces arrest plans ahead of Georgia visit

Former US president, Donald Trump announces plans to turn himself into the authorities in Georgia amid claims of illegal election interference

Following Donald Trump's announcement that he will turn himself in to the authorities on 24 August, news teams gathered outside Fulton County Jail in Georgia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former US president announced it through his Truth Social network, in which he said: "Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED.”

He added his trip was not for "murder" but for making what he described as "a perfect call."

It will be Trump’s fourth arrest since April when he became the first former president in U.S. history to face indictment.

Since then, Trump, who remains the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, has had what has seemed like an endless procession of bookings and arraignments in jurisdictions across the country.

His appearances in New York, Florida and Washington, DC, have drawn enormous media attention, with news helicopters tracking his every move.

He is accused in Georgia of trying to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential elections.

Trump has repeatedly used social media to attack people involved in the criminal cases against him as he campaigns to reclaim the White House in 2024.

He has been railing against County District Attorney Fani Willis since before he was indicted and singled out Georgia Governor Brian Kemp - a Republican who rebuffed his efforts to overturn the election - by name in a social media post on Monday morning.

The former president will have to post bail of 200,000 dollars to avoid going to jail while he is tried.