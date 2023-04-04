By Euronews with AP

Former US President Donald Trump arrived in New York on Monday afternoon and spent the night in his private suite in Trump Tower preparing with his lawyers for today's court appearance.

He is scheduled to be indicted for his alleged role in hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump is the first US president in history to face a criminal case. He’s expected to deny wrongdoing linked to the payments

The New York Police Department is on high alert ahead of the arraignment, with a potential for street protests by Trump supporters and detractors.

The force has ordered its 36,000 officers to be in uniform and ready to deploy, and the mayor has warned both sides "to behave".

"Our message is clear and simple. Control yourselves. New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger. We’re the safest large city in America because we respect the rule of law here," said Mayor Eric Adams.

The exact charges to be levelled against Trump are unknown but his lawyers have said he will plead not guilty. Trump has described them as "political persecution".

The payment to Stormy Daniels was not illegal but he allegedly recorded it as a business expense. Falsifying business records is illegal in New York.

The former president is expected to be released on bail and return to his Florida home Mar-a-Lago after his court appearance.