Berlin hosts QueerStreet Festival amid uptick in homophobic vandalism

Crowds gather for QueerStreet Festival in Berlin after the German capital saw an uptick in homophobic vandalism.

Berlin is hosting its annual QueerStreet Festival, an event meant to showcase local talent, host political discussions and fight against bullying and intolerance.

However, this year it comes amid a recent uptick in homophobic vandalism in the German capital, and while the far-right Alternative fur Deutschland party, or AfD, is seeing record-high numbers in the polls.

Paul Schlüter, a DJ based in Berlin, told Euronews that attitudes are rolling backwards. "That’s why it’s more important to be queer, be loud, be proud and support our community.”

Earlier this week, police arrested a man suspected of an arson attack on a memorial for LGBTQ+ victims of the Holocaust.

He is also accused of damaging a building that houses a lesbian association.

Watch Kristina Jovanovski's report in the video player above.