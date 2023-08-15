As Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia continues, the Institute for the Study of War reports that Kyiv’s forces conducted operations in at least two sectors of the front on Monday.

Ukraine's troops reportedly advanced in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia region border area.

The institute says that on the same day, Russian forces conducted offensive operations in the east near Kupyansk.

A few days ago, Ukraine ordered a mandatory evacuation from the city and surrounding areas as Russia intensified shelling in the north-eastern Kharkiv region.

Kupyansk lies close to Ukraine’s border with Russia, and Moscow has stepped up its efforts in recent weeks to capture the city for a second time.

