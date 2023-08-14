Russia now faces a dilemma of whether to strengthen this area or deploy troops to the region of Ukraine’s main counteroffensive operations.

Russian milbloggers have acknowledged that Ukrainian forces are maintaining a presence on the east bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

These claims suggest that Moscow could now be concerned that Ukrainian forces have established semi-lasting positions across the river.

Now, Russian commanders face a dilemma of whether to strengthen this region or to deploy troops in the areas of Ukraine’s main counteroffensive operations.

