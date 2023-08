Euronews' daily update on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Ukrainian forces have struck two key road bridges affecting Russian communication as part of their counteroffensive plan. Communication has been affected in Crimea and the Kherson region after the Henichesk Strait and Chonhar road bridges were attacked. Russian forces have been forced to reroute road traffic.

