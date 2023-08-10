War in Ukraine: Wagner troops could be leaving Belarus

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that a Russian insider source claims Wagner forces are conducting their first stage of withdrawal from Belarus

Speculation about the Wagner Group’s withdrawal from Belarus suggest that aspects of the deal between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin following Wagner’s armed rebellion in June have collapsed.

To get the full story, watch Sasha Vakulina's full video report above.