War in Ukraine: Wagner troops could be leaving Belarus

Wagner Group.
Wagner Group.
By Euronews
Speculation about the Wagner Group’s withdrawal from Belarus suggest that aspects of the deal between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin following Wagner’s armed rebellion in June have collapsed.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that a Russian insider source claims that Wagner forces are conducting their first stage of withdrawal from Belarus by busing groups of 500 to 600 personnel from Belarus.

To get the full story, watch Sasha Vakulina's full video report above.

