There's heartbreak for Germany at the Women's World Cup in Australia, with the world's second-ranked team failing to make it out of the group stage of the tournament for the first time in nine appearances.

The Germans, former two-times champions, were held to a 1-1 draw by South Korea on Thursday in Brisbane, a result which sends both teams home.

Led by captain Alexandra Popp, Germany created numerous scoring opportunities but could not find the winner.

South Korea struck early in the sixth minute when a defence-splitting pass from Lee Youngju found Cho Sohyun, who produced a calm finish.

In the 42nd minute, Popp equalised for Germany with a towering header off a cross from Svenja Huth.

Germany's Alexandra Popp reacts following the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany Tertius Pickard/AP

Germany chased the winning goal throughout the second half, but a would-be winning goal from Popp overturned by VAR in the 57th minute.

Just a few minutes later, Popp came close to scoring with another header, but was denied by the crossbar.

Their final scoring opportunities came in the 11th and 12th minutes of stoppage with two shots from Sydney Lohmann – both of which missed wide and high.

Colombia topped Group H and Morocco took second place, both with six points, and they advance to the next round of competition. Germany finished in third place with four points, while South Korea finished in last place in the group with just one point.

This weekend sees a number of European teams playing in the round of 16, with Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Switzerland and Spain in action on Saturday and Sunday.