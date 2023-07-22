With this year's Women's World Cup now underway, the FIFA Museum in Sydney is presenting a special pop-up exhibition celebrating the individuals who have played a pivotal role in shaping the women's game.

The eagerly anticipated ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup is in full swing.

Throughout the next four weeks, a total of 32 teams will engage in fierce competition, battling it out across 64 matches at 10 outstanding venues in both Australia and New Zealand.

Alongside the tournament, the FIFA Museum in Sydney is hosting a pop-up exhibition, titled "Calling the Shots: Faces of Women's Football", which showcases a collection of memorabilia from past editions.

The exhibition stands as a tribute to the inspiring individuals who have profoundly shaped women's football across all its facets, and runs from 20 July to 20 August at the FIFA Fan Festival™ in Tumbalong Park, Sydney.

What's on display at the exhibition?

Installation view ‘Calling the Shots: Faces of Women’s Football’ Credit: William Robertson / FIFA Museum

Installation view of the Women's World Cup trophy 2023 Credit William Robertson / FIFA Museum

At the heart of the exhibition lies the prestigious FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Winner’s Trophy, which visitors will be able to admire on selected days.

Alongside this iconic symbol of triumph, an immersive film takes spectators on a journey through the rich history of the tournament.

Notably, a dazzling new exhibit titled 'The Rainbow of Shirts' will present the national team jerseys of all 32 competing nations, paying homage to the global diversity and unity that women's football embodies.

The joint campaign between Hyundai and FIFA Museum, “Goal of the Century – how far we’ve come,” is also shared on site.

Rooted in social inclusivity for women, the campaign wholeheartedly embraces womanhood and not only lends its support to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ but also celebrates the storied legacy of women’s football.

Sungwon Jee, Senior Vice President, and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor Company, shares, "Fans from all over the world attending the exhibition will be witnessing another incredible chapter in the history of women's football, which has been making extraordinary development. We are proud to stand here with all the players, staff, and supporters who made this possible.”

A cultural highlight in Sydney

Installation view ‘Calling the Shots: Faces of Women’s Football’ Credit: William Robertson / FIFA Museum

Marco Fazzone, Managing Director of the FIFA Museum, expresses delight in hosting this momentous exhibition, made possible through Hyundai's support.

"This exhibition is a unique opportunity to show the great strides women’s football has taken over the past century," says Fazzone.

FIFA's Chief Business Officer, Romy Gai, adds, “Being present in Australia for the first time is another big milestone for the FIFA Museum and its successful development to further grow internationally. It will be a true cultural highlight for all football enthusiasts from around the world.”

Calling the Shots: Faces of Women's Football" runs from 20 July to 20 August and admission is free.