NASA reassured after detecting signal from Voyager 2 probe

NASA has been reassured after detecting a signal from Voyager 2 after losing contact with the probe about a week ago.

The spacecraft has been exploring the universe since 1977, but mission controllers lost contact with it over a week ago after sending a faulty command that tilted its antenna to point two degrees away from Earth.

As a result, the probe - which is currently some 20 billion kilometres from Earth - stopped receiving commands or sending data.

But the signal received on Tuesday, detected during a routine scan of the sky, has reassured the space agency that it is still functioning.

Voyager 2 is programmed to reset its orientation several times each year to keep its antenna pointing at Earth.

The next reset is due to take place on 15 October, which NASA says should allow full communication to resume.