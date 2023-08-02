By Euronews

A late goal from South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana sealed Italy's fate while a goalless draw with Jamaica meant Brazil failed to reach the knockout stage for the first time in 28 years.

Italy were knocked out of the Women's World Cup after conceding a late goal against South Africa in Wellington on Wednesday.

Thembi Kgatlana scored in the dying minutes of the game to hand South Africa a stunning 3-2 win. They will next lock horns with Group E winners the Netherlands on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sweden made it three wins from three as they outclassed Argentina. Goals from Rebecka Blomqvist and Elin Rubensson were enough to set up a thrilling last-16 clash with the USA.

In group F, Jamaica defied the odds to dump Brazil out of the competition. It was a tense affair in Melbourne which ended with a goalless draw, enough to see Jamaica advance to the knockout phase for the first time.

The result means the South American side fail to get out of the group stage for the first time in 28 years.

Jamaica finished second in the group, behind France who thumped Panama 6-3 thanks to a hat trick from Kadi Diani.