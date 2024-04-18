EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Russia begins to withdraw its peacekeeper forces from Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers' vehicles are parked at a checkpoint on the road to Shusha in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
Russian peacekeepers' vehicles are parked at a checkpoint on the road to Shusha in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 Copyright Sergei Grits/Copyright 2020 The AP. All rights reserved.
Copyright Sergei Grits/Copyright 2020 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Euronews with AP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

The region is now under the full control of Azerbaijan after a brief conflict last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian forces are being withdrawn from Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, where they have been stationed as peacekeepers since the end of a war in 2020, officials of both countries confirmed on Wednesday.

Hikmet Hajiyev, the head of foreign policy in Azerbaijan’s presidential administration, did not say why the forces were being withdrawn. But he said their presence appeared superfluous after Azerbaijan regained full control of the region last year.

The Karabakh region had been under the control of ethnic Armenians until a war in 2020 that resulted in Azerbaijan regaining control of parts of the region.

The war ended with a Russian-brokered ceasefire that included placing about 2,000 peacekeeping troops in parts of Karabakh still held by Armenians.

The forces' duties included ensuring free passage on the only road connecting Karabakh with Armenia.

But Azerbaijan began blocking the road in late 2022, alleging that Armenia was using it for weapons shipments and to smuggle minerals. Russian forces did not intervene.

After months of increasingly dire food and medicine shortages in Karabakh due to the blockade, Azerbaijan launched a lighting attack in September 2023 that forced Karabakh's Armenian authorities to capitulate after one day of negotiations mediated by Russian brokers.

Almost all of Karabakh's 50,000-odd ethnic Armenian residents fled the region in the subsequent days.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Armenia struggles to assist refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh

EU Parliament accuses Baku of 'ethnic cleansing' in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia has ‘betrayed’ Armenian people by standing aside in Nagorno-Karabakh - Charles Michel

Russia Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh Azerbaijan