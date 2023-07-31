By Euronews with AFP

All the latest developments from the war in Ukraine.

'War coming to Russia' - Zelenskyy

The war in Ukraine is coming "to Russia", said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, following a drone strike on Moscow.

"Gradually, war is returning to the territory of Russia, to its symbolic centres and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely just process," he said during his daily address, on the sidelines of a visit to western Ukraine.

"Ukraine is getting stronger," he added, warning Moscow should prepare for new attacks on its energy infrastructure this winter.

Last year, Russia systematically targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This left large numbers of Ukrainians without power and heating during the dark depths of winter.

New Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia

Russia announced on Sunday it had repelled two separate Ukrainian drone attacks overnight, which targeted a major business district in Moscow and annexed Crimea.

No casualties were reported.

In Crimea, "16 Ukrainian drones were destroyed by anti-aircraft defences," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Nine other Ukrainian drones were neutralised by electronic warfare means and crashed in the Black Sea," it added.

Earlier on Sunday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Telegram “Ukrainian drones attacked last night", lightly damaging the fronts of two office buildings.

Vnukovo International Airport in southwest Moscow was briefly closed, reported Russian state news agency TASS. But flights resumed soon after.

Attacks on Moscow and the wider region - some 500 km from the Ukrainian border - have been rare since fighting began in February 2022.

Yet, in recent months, several drones have hit the Russian capital, including one against the Kremlin in May 2023.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov condemned the attacks, saying they "would not be possible" without Western aid.

Russia will use nukes if Ukraine succeeds - Medvedev

Russia's former PM has warned his country would have to use nuclear weapons if Ukraine's counteroffensive succeeded.

"Just imagine that the NATO-supported ukrobanderovtsy’s offensive turned out successful, and they took away a part of our land: then we would have to, following the President’s degree of 02.06.2020, use the nuclear weapon," wrote Dmitry Medvedev on Twitter.

"There would simply be no other way out."

Once a West-leaning, liberal voice inside Russia, Medvedev has routinely hits the headlines for his bellicose and inflammatory statements about the Ukraine war and its Western allies.

In May, he claimed the Baltic states - Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania - belonged to Russia, adding Poland was "temporarily occupied".

In Sunday's Tweet, Medvedev claimed Russia's armed forces were "defending Russia citizens and our land".

"It's quite clear to all decent people".