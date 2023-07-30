EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
The week in pictures: Europe ablaze, Tour de France, Ukraine fights on

A volunteer cools himself during a wildfire in Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece.
By Euronews

This week's best pictures from across Europe

The European news this week was dominated by the heatwave and wildfires that have wreaked havoc in the Mediterranean. Particularly horrifying were events on the Greek island of Rhodes, where tourists fled in droves as firefighters struggled to drive back flames in searing heat.

Meanwhile, the summer's sporting highlights continued with the women's world cup and the Tour de France – and Ireland and the musical world mourned the untimely death of the legendary Sinéad O'Connor.

