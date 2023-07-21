EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Women's World Cup: Switzerland opens with solid win against Philippines

Switzerland's Seraina Piubel (17) shoots to score during the second half of the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between the Philippines and Switzerland in Dunedin, New
Switzerland's Seraina Piubel (17) shoots to score during the second half of the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between the Philippines and Switzerland in Dunedin, New Copyright Alessandra Tarantino/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews  with AP

A goal in each half saw Switzerland begin their World Cup campaign with a convincing win.

Ramona Bachmann's first-half penalty and Seraina Piubel's strike in the second half led Switzerland to a 2-0 win over the Philippines on Friday in the Women’s World Cup opener for both teams.

Bachmann drilled the ball into the left side of the net on a penalty kick moments before halftime as Piubel added a second-half goal, scoring on the rebound from a missed shot by Coumba Sow that ricocheted off Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.

The Group A encounter was the first game inside Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium in New Zealand, the tournament’s only indoor venue. The crowd’s cheers echoed around the walls of the roughly half-full stadium, with an attendance of 13,711 in a venue that can fit over 30,000.

With the victory, Switzerland moves into a tie for first place in Group A with New Zealand and improved its chances of moving on to the round of 16. 

The Philippines played gamely in their Women's World Cup debut but face a hard climb to get into the knock-out stage of the tournament.

Switzerland will face Norway, which lost in an upset to New Zealand, in its second group-stage match, in Hamilton. The Philippines will face an energized New Zealand in Wellington. Both matches are on Tuesday.

You might also like

Women's World Cup: Australia beats Ireland, as hosts New Zealand stun Norway on opening day

Germany returns remains of 95 Indigenous people, including mummified tattooed skulls, to New Zealand

Air New Zealand weighing passengers before boarding international flights

Women football New zealand Women's world cup 2023 Australia