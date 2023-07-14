Venice faces a critical shortage of GPs

By Euronews with EBU

The city of Venice has launched a campaign to attract family doctors from around the world to replace 44 who will retire in the coming years

The floating city has launched a vibrant campaign called: 'Doctor, the most beautiful city in the world awaits you!'

The video message was projected onto the St John and Paul Hospital building for several days. There are 44 positions available soon in the Italian tourist hub.

The regional government said it was providing highly competitive incentives to attract GPs from around the globe.

"We are trying to offer an outpatient clinic at a symbolic price and a house for rent at a decent price, to connect them with the staff and with the hospital, with the activity in the hospital, precisely to facilitate the care of the patient, of the person, of the citizen," Veneto regional health counselor Manuela Lanzarin said.

Doctors from Italy and Brazil have so far responded to the advert.

The average monthly salaries range from €2,500 to €5,000 net depending on the doctors' experience and the number of patients. They will also receive a parking space at the entrance to the city.

The reason behind the campaign is that most of the 44 family doctors in the city will reach the retirement age of 70 during the coming years.