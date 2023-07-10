Man with knife kills six people at preschool in southeast China

By Euronews with AP & AFP

Police are calling the case an 'intentional assault'. Last year three people were killed and six others injured in an attack at a school in China's Jiangxi province.

A man with a knife killed six people and wounded one other on Monday at a preschool in southeastern China, police and local news reported Monday.

A 25-year-old male was arrested following the 7:40 am attack in Lianjiang, a city in the Guangdong province. A police investigation is currently underway.

Employees at Lianjiang police headquarters who released a statement declined to give more details.

An unidentified witness allegedly told local reporters that the attacker’s child had been struck earlier by the car of one of the people killed at the school.

A spokeswoman for the city government said that the victims included one teacher, two parents and three students.

She did not offer details about the identities or ages of the victims.

Local outlet, Dafeng News cited a video posted online that apparently showed a man carrying a knife walking past the preschool playground. It also referred to online footage showing at least four people in a pool of blood outside the school.

China strictly prohibits citizens from owning firearms, and there has been a spate of stabbings in recent years.

Fatal attacks specifically targeting schools have occurred nationwide, prompting authorities to step up security around schools.