By Euronews with Agencies

Sweden has struggled with a surge in violence in recent years as gangs fight for control of drug markets.

An investigation in Sweden has revealed that police employees have been leaking confidential information to gang members with whom they have had sexual relations.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Monday admitted he was concerned about the “very serious” revelations by newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

In a report published over the weekend, the paper claimed that the leaks included information about enemies of gang members involved in the relationships. The report alleged that in four cases, the leaks were followed by revenge attacks, including murders.

At least 30 police employees had for different reasons been considered “security risks” and either resigned or were forced to quit, the newspaper reported.

Dagens Nyheter said that in several cases, criminals had begun “sexual relations with strategically selected police officers”.

A second pattern was also revealed where police employees of international backgrounds have given in to pressure from criminal family members.

Gangs are also reported to have exploited vulnerabilities such as gambling debts or drug abuse to manipulate officers and staff into giving up information.

Louise Brown, Director of the Financial Crime Prevention agency, Advisense, compared the tactics to "mafia methods, when criminals have infiltrated the public sector, our most important authorities and influence decisions, enabling more crime".

Sweden's Minister of Justice, Gunnar Strömmer, will meet with the police leadership to discuss the leaks on Tuesday.

"It shows that there are vulnerabilities throughout our society, including the justice system. And we must look at it with open eyes and take action," said Strömmer.

"We will discuss the information that has now emerged, what measures the police are already taking to counteract this type of infiltrators, whether there are further measures to be taken, and whether we have reason to request further measures from the government and politicians," he added.

Sweden has struggled to contain a surge in violence in recent years as criminal gangs feud for control of drug markets, with bombings and shootings recorded weekly.