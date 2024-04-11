EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Protesters clash with police in Argentina over austerity reforms

Argentina protests.
Argentina protests.
By Euronews with AP
Demonstrators are demanding Javier Milei's government provide more social benefits for impoverished families.

Grassroots movements clashed with police on Wednesday during a demonstration in central Buenos Aires.

Hundreds gathered in front of government buildings, rallying against the austerity measures being ramped up by Javier Milei's government.

Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters, who tried to block one of the city's main avenues. Officials reported that at least eight people were detained during the operation.

The organisations behind the protests are demanding more social benefits for impoverished families.

A security protocol that came into force a few days after Milei took office enables federal forces to evict or disperse protesters who block traffic.

The law's critics maintain that it violates free assembly, association, and freedom of expression.

