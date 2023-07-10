Europeans seek shade as heatwave grips much of the continent

By Euronews

Temperatures sizzle across France, Spain, Italy, Poland and Germany amid what experts are calling an intense and prolonged period of heat

Lyon in southeast France recorded maximum temperatures of 37°C-38°C on Sunday during what Météo-France said was a non-exceptional heatwave episode for the season.

However, authorities in the Rhône, Ain and Isère departments have issued an amber weather warning. The mercury is not expected to drop below 20-22°C for the next few days, even at night.

This wave of extreme temperatures explained by the arrival of hot, dry air from the south comes as much of Europe braces for a heatwave.

Highrisk of forest fires in Germany

According to preliminary data from the German Weather Service (DWD), temperatures also reached 38°C in Tönisvorst in North Rhine-Westphalia on Sunday however the heat is expected to dip slightly to 29°C at the beginning of this week.

Thunderstorms and showers are also predicted for Monday, slowly moving east. Moderate summer weather will continue from Wednesday on.

The DWD also communicated there will be a high risk of forest fires in large parts of Germany.

A heat warning is in effect in eight regions of Poland

Paramedics and doctors in Poland made appeals to residents and visitors alike to stay at home during the hottest part of the day on Sunday after the Institute of Meteorology and Water Management issued its first heat warning of the year.

Temperatures of up to 32ºC were recorded and eight regions across the country were affected: Lubuskie, Lower Silesian, Greater Poland, Opolskie, Łódź, Holy Cross Province, Silesian Voivodeship, and Lesser Poland Voivodeship.

Authorities have also cautioned Poles to stay alert as they attempt to cool off in the country's lakes, rivers, public and private pools. Six people were reported to have drowned on Sunday alone.

Spain sizzles

Authorities in Spain issued a heat warning for seven regions over the weekend.

Thermometers are expected to hit 40ºC in the east of the peninsula, in the interior of the Valencian Community and Catalonia, as well as in the south of the country from the beginning of this week.

The city of Seville, in Andalusia, could break the city record and reach 46.7ºC, authorities have said. Maximum temperatures could reach 44ºC on Tuesday, 11 July in the southwest of the peninsula.

Visitors to Rome met with extreme heat

In the Italian capital, many tourists visiting the main attractions in the city were forced to seek shade and cool off with ice cream or water from fountains as temperatures reached 36ºC

According to the Italian Ministry of Health, an amber weather alert was also issued on Sunday in Rome and eight other cities along the Peninsula.

The heat prompted a health warning for the elderly, the vulnerable and children.

Florence, Turin, Perugia, Palermo, Viterbo, Frosinone, Rieti and Bolzano have, like Rome, felt a significant rise in temperatures.

According to experts from the Italian Air Force Meteorological Service, an African anticyclone will gain momentum bringing intense heat to the entire peninsula accompanied by a high level of humidity.