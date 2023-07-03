Ukraine and Russia both claim successes in conflict

Ukraine claims it has made advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk while Russia says its forces have held back the counter-offensive in Bakhmut and Berkhivka

Ukraine is claiming some success in their counteroffensive operations against Russian forces in the western Zaporizhzhia region and Donetsk.

However, Moscow says its forces repelled Ukrainian attacks near Bakhmut and Berkhivka.

The Russian Ministry of Defence and other Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces conducted offensive operations in western Zaporizhzhia region, on the administrative border between Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. And in the western Donetsk region, along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City front, in the Lyman direction and in the Bakhmut area.

Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces advanced southwest of Klishchiivka - seven kilometres southwest of Bakhmut.

The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that Russian forces repelled Ukrainian attacks near Bakhmut and Berkhivka - seven kilometres north of Bakhmut.

It's believed Russian forces are likely responding to Ukrainian operations around Bakhmut by pulling forces from elsewhere in Ukraine.

