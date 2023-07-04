By Euronews with AP/AFP

All the latest developments from the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian drones shot down near Moscow

Five Ukrainian drones were shot down on Tuesday near Moscow and its wider region, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

"This morning, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist act was prevented," the ministry said in a statement.

Four drones were destroyed by anti-aircraft defence near Moscow, while the fifth was neutralised by "electronic warfare means", the statement added.

No casualties were reported in the Russian capital as all the drones were successfully thwarted, Moscow's mayor Sergeu Sobianine wrote on Telegram.

According to the emergency services quoted by the Russian press agency RIA Novosti, two drones were shot down near the village of Valouïevo, located on the outskirts of the capital.

Another drone was knocked out near Koubinka in the Moscow region.

The attacks briefly disrupted the operation of Vnoukovo Moscow Airport, located some 40 kilometres from Koubinka, where several flights were redirected to other airports.

Located more than 500 km from the Ukrainian border, Moscow has rarely been targeted by drone attacks since the start of the war, even if drone attacks have multiplied elsewhere in Russia.

Russian drone strike on Sumy kills two people

At least two people were killed and 16 injured after an air raid in the city of Sumy on Monday, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that four Shahed-136 drones struck the city centre, with an office building and two apartment blocks damaged in the attack.

"Based on this fact, criminal proceedings have been opened under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of laws and customs of war,” a police representative at the scene said.

Medvedev warns of 'Armageddon'

Former Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said “armageddon” is probable if the West does not agree to negotiate with Russia over its Ukraine invasion.

Medvedev’s essay, published on July 3, echoed inflammatory Russian rhetoric towards Ukraine and the West, aimed at undermining support for Kyiv ahead of the upcoming NATO summit.

He reiterated his portrayal of the war in Ukraine as part of a broader existential conflict against the West, restating many of Putin's pre-war demands.

Medvedev implied Russia is prepared to engage in this broader conflict for “decades” if these demands are not met, hinting at the probability of a nuclear war.

The essay also claims Russia's connectedness, despite the Western sanctions with the powers that are not actively standing up against the West.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev visits the Prudboy military training ground in Volgograd region, Russia. Ekaterina Shtukina/Sputnik

Prior to Medvedev’s essay, other senior Kremlin officials have made similar statements addressing Western states, organisations, and media ahead of significant international discussions about military, political, and economic support for Ukraine and its effort to liberate Russian-held territories.