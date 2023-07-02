By Euronews with AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commended officers for defending Odesa, as he marked the country's Navy Day at the port city.

The Ukrainian president has marked Ukraine's Navy Day in Odesa by awarding medals and thanking officers for defending the port city.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy commended them on the sinking of the Russian Black Sea fleet flagship Moskva, and the liberation of the Zmiinyi Island.

“You defended Odesa," said Zelnskyy, "which the Russian invaders dreamed of conquering or destroying. A Russian flagship was sunk by our missiles, and it was so humiliating for the Kremlin that they are still afraid to make public all the details of this loss."

Zelenskyy also awarded medals of recognition to wounded officers in hospital. He thanked them and wished them a speedy recovery.

His visit comes as Ukraine's military reports that the most intense fighting continues in the country's industrial east.