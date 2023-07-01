EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
In pictures: Ukraine fights on as Putin takes stock of Wagner revolt

Ukrainian servicemen with their APC near Bakhmut, Donetsk
Ukrainian servicemen with their APC near Bakhmut, Donetsk Copyright AP Photo
By Euronews

This week's best pictures from the war in Ukraine

With its counteroffensive against Russian forces now underway, Ukraine is stepping up demands for more international assistance in the form of military hardware and especially ammunition.

But Russia has problems of its own, to put it mildly: while last weekend's incident involving the Wagner private military group did not directly threaten Vladimir Putin's government, the spectacle of tanks rolling towards Moscow – and the detente-like settlement that saw Wagner head Yvgeny Prigozhin banished to Belarus rather than facing criminal charges – have badly dented Putin's image at a crucial moment.

Here are some of the best pictures of this week's events.

