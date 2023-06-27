By AFP

The 89-year-old showed signs of dehydration and taken in as a precautionary measure, according to spokesman

The former king of the Belgians Albert II, father of the current sovereign Philippe, was admitted to hospital early on Tuesday morning in Brussels after feeling unwell due to possible dehydration.

The former sovereign, who is 89, "showed signs of dehydration and was admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure", said spokesman Xavier Baert.

"Examinations are underway. He is conscious", he added.

Albert II reigned for twenty years until his abdication on 21 July, 2013 in favour of his eldest son Philippe, who is now 63.

King Albert and his wife Queen Paola, who will be 86 in September, have spaced out their public appearances in recent years.

At the beginning of June, they jointly presented diplomas to artists who had completed their residencies at the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo, south of Brussels.