Muscovites declare support for Putin following Wagner Group rebellion

By Euronews

The Russian capital is calm, with residents outwardly unperturbed by Saturday's Wagner Group uprising

Residents of Moscow have been expressing their support for Russian President Vladimir Putin following the shortlived rebellion of Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner Group.

Opponents of the war in Ukraine can face criminal proceedings in Russia - and those Muscovites willing to speak to Norwegian television reporters on Sunday all backed their president.

"Putin is our president," said Tanja. "You can pass this on to Norway."

"In order to understand who is right and who is to blame," said Vadim. "One must be clear that the military rebellion was organized by the USA, through Prigozhin and so on."

"I am always for Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin," said Semyon. "I don't know Prigozhin, I know that Vladimir Vladimirovich does everything right."

Some appeared barely aware of the aborted rebellion.

"No, we didn't follow it," said Tatjana. "We came to Moscow to look around, so we didn't follow what was going on."

"Well, I barely heard about it," said Yevgenii. "I don't get involved in that kind of thing. It doesn't interest me."

The atmosphere in Moscow was calm, although there was an enhanced police presence.