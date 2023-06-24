By Euronews with AP

Tensions between the Kremlin and the Wagner mercenary group have descended into open conflict as Yevgeny Prigozhin declares: 'This is not a military coup, but a march of justice.'

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on monitors as he addresses the nation on Saturday morning 24 June (AP) 10:46 Putin talks with Lukashenko about Wagner rebellion Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken on the phone Saturday with his counterpart in Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, according to the Belarussian state news agency Belta. This is believed to be the first international contact Putin has had since the start of what the Kremlin calls an attempted coup against the government. "The Russian president called the Belarusian president this morning" to inform him "about the situation in Russia," Belta said, quoting Lukashenko's press service." (AFP) 10:03 French and German governments following Russia situation 'closely' French President Emmanuel Macron is following the unfolding events in Russia on Saturday "closely." A brief statement issued by the Elysee Palace said "the President is following the situation closely. We remain focused on supporting Ukraine." And in Berlin, the government there says it "is closely following events in Russia." (AFP) 09:47 Latest UK intelligence assessment: More Wagner forces heading to Moscow The UK's Ministry of Defence has released its latest intelligence assessment with a focus on the Wagner paramilitary forces, and say that more paramilitary fighters could be heading to the Russian capital. "Further Wagner units are moving north through Vorenezh Oblast, almost certainly aiming to get to Moscow. With very limited evidence of fighting between Wagner and Russian security forces, some have likely remained passive, acquiescing to Wagner," the MoD said Saturday morning. "Over the coming hours, the loyalty of Russia’s security forces, and especially the Russian National Guard, will be key to how the crisis plays out. This represents the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times." (Euronews) 09:41 'Unconfirmed information circulating' about Russia situation, says Finnish president The President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö said on Saturday morning that "the situation in Russia is unclear and there is a lot of unconfirmed information circulating." In comments to the STT Finnish news agency, Niinistö, whose country shares the EU's longest border with Russia, said "this is an internal Russian matter, the development of which is closely monitored both in Finland and elsewhere." Referring to a Saturday morning speech that Putin made, Niinistö said it "shows the seriousness of the situation." (STT) 09:32 Putin denounces 'stab in the back' from Wagner Russian President Vladimir Putin has denounced a "stab in the back" by the Wagner paramilitary forces, and accuses Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin of "betraying Russia" because of his "excessive ambitions." The comments came during a live address to the Russian people by Putin, after a night of unprecedented challenges to his regime, and Putin described events as "a deadly threat" to the Russian state. Prigozhin used a series of social media posts to call for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defense minister, and confirmed Saturday morning that he and his troops have reached a key Russian city after crossing the border from Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry denounced the actions as a “criminal venture” and called on Wagner fighters to return to their deployment point. The ministry said it would ensure their safety. Prigozhin posted a video of himself in Rostov-on-Don at the Russian military headquarters that oversees the fighting in Ukraine. He claimed that his forces had military facilities in the city under their control, including the air field. Other videos posted on social media showed military vehicles, including tanks, on the streets outside. Prigozhin said early Saturday that his forces had crossed into Russia from Ukraine and had reached Rostov, adding that they faced no resistance from young conscripts at checkpoints and that his forces “aren’t fighting against children.” (AFP, AP) 09:24 Vladimir Putin addresses the nation on 'coup attempt' Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing the nation Saturday, after mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin called for armed rebellion and reached a key Russian city with his troops. Prigozhin, owner of the Wagner private military company, has claimed that his forces had military facilities in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don under their control. “We will destroy anyone who stands in our way,” Prigozhin said in one of a series of angry video and audio recordings posted on social media beginning late Friday. “We are moving forward and will go until the end.” Russia’s security services had responded to Prigozhin’s declaration of an armed rebellion by calling for his arrest. In a sign of how seriously the Kremlin took the threat, security was heightened in Moscow, Rostov-on-Don and other regions. It was not immediately clear how he was able to enter the southern Russian city or how many troops he had with him. (AP)

He claimed Russia's Chief of the General Staff, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, scrambled warplanes to strike Wagner’s convoys, which were driving alongside ordinary vehicles. Prigozhin also said his forces shot down a Russian military helicopter that fired on a civilian convoy, but there was no independent confirmation.

Prigozhin, who said he had 25,000 troops under his command, said late Friday his troops would punish Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in an armed rebellion and urged the army not to offer resistance. “This is not a military coup, but a march of justice,” Prigozhin declared.

Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee, which is part of the Federal Security Services, or FSB, has charged him with calling for an armed rebellion, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

In a sign of how seriously the Kremlin took the threat, security was heightened in Moscow and in Rostov-on-Don. It was not immediately clear how he was able to enter the southern Russian city or how many troops he had with him.

While the outcome of the confrontation was still unclear, it appeared likely to further hinder Moscow’s war effort as Kyiv’s forces were probing Russian defences in the initial stages of a counteroffensive.

The dispute, especially if Prigozhin were to prevail, also could have repercussions for President Vladimir Putin and his ability to maintain a united front.

The Wagner forces have played a crucial role in Russia’s war in Ukraine, succeeding in taking the city where the bloodiest and longest battles have taken place, Bakhmut.

But Prigozhin has increasingly criticized Russia’s military brass, accusing it of incompetence and of starving his troops of weapons and ammunition.

President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the situation and “all the necessary measures were being taken," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alexeyev, a top military officer, denounced Prigozhin’s move as “madness” that threatened to unleash a civil war.

Heavy military trucks and armoured vehicles were seen in several parts of central Moscow early Saturday, and soldiers toting assault rifles were deployed outside the main building of the Defense Ministry. The area around the presidential administration near Red Square was blocked, snarling traffic.