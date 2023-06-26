EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

German far-right AfD gains first elected official

Robert Sesselmann
Robert Sesselmann Copyright FERDINAND MERZBACH/AFP
By Euronews  with AP

The populist far-right party has won its first seat in a district council election in Sonneberg. This is despite representatives of the SPD, Greens, FDP and other parties calling for support for his opponent.

Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD) has won its first district election. It's a further boost to the anti-immigration party as it surges to record highs in opinion polls.

Robert Sesselmann, a lawyer and regional lawmaker, came out on top against incumbent Jürgen Köpper of the centre-right Christian Democrat Party (CDU )in a  runoff election in Sonneberg county. 

Sesselmann took 52.8% of the vote in the second round run-off.

#Sonneberg experienced his blue miracle: Robert #Sesselmann is the first #AfD district administrator in Germany. Congratulations and thanks to all supporters and voters - they all made history today!

Sonneberg is located in Thuringia, one of three eastern regions that holds state elections next year.

The AfD in Thuringia has been classified as a right-wing extremist by the state's domestic intelligence agency and is under surveillance.

In recent polls, the AfD has been on the rise nationwide, but especially in the eastern German states.

You might also like

Germany tightens border controls as far-right AfD party surges in the polls

Hoping for compensation after being evicted along former East German border in 1961

Storms in Europe cause huge damage and disruption