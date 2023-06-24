Japanese judoka on amazing form in Ulaanbaatar

By Euronews with IJF

Japan takes all four gold medals up for offer on day two in Mongolia

Mongolia is the land of Chinggis Khan, a vast landscape that's home to tradition but also the bustling city of Ulaanbaatar, and the second day of its second Judo Grand Slam. A beautiful opening ceremony showcased traditional culture and fantastic local artists.

IJF Secretary General Dr Lisa Allan declared the competition open, alongside Sodbaatar Yangug the Chief of Staff of the Office of the President of Mongolia.

Nabekura takes gold at -63kg

At -63kg Nabekura Nami looked back on top form, some swift footwork got the decisive score in the final, much to the joy of the Japanese judoka

Bat-Erdene Badmaanyambuu Minister for Sports of Mongolia gave out the medals

“I am so happy to have fans in Mongolia," said Nabekura. "It was really wonderful to meet all the young fans here and sign autographs for them”

Oyoshi Ken executed a massive counter-attack to take the -73kg title.

After a lovely moment shared with his coach, a troupe of young fans looking for selfies, a familiar sight in Mongolia.

He was awarded his medal by Sodbaatar Yangug, Chief of Staff of the Office of the President of Mongolia.

“I am so happy to show my best performance here in Mongolia," said Oyoshi. "It was great to show my best Judo to the young Judo fans here”

Kohara makes it four out of four for Japan

Tanaka Shiho took a tactical victory over Croatia’s Lara Cvjetko at -70kg and also celebrated with the judo-loving crowd.

She was awarded her medal by Dr Lisa Allan Secretary General of the International Judo Federation.

Kohara Kenya made it four out of four gold medals for Japan on Day 2 of the Grand Slam with an exciting one-handed uchi-mata attack in the -81kg final.

Zundui Tumurtumuu Deputy Governor of Ulaanbaatar City made the presentations.

Erdenebayar Batzaya was the day 2 home hero, with a powerful performance on his way to the bronze medal contest at -73kg.

There he brought the crowd to their feet with a clever change of direction, giving all the Mongolian fans in attendance a great chance to cheer!

A fantastic way to end the second day of the Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam, in Mongolia, don’t miss the final day tomorrow