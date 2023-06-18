EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
The week in pictures: Mediterranean tragedy, Ukraine fights on, goodbye to Berlusconi

Migrants from Eritrea, Libya and Sudan sail a wooden boat in the Mediterranean before being assisted by aid workers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms.
Migrants from Eritrea, Libya and Sudan sail a wooden boat in the Mediterranean before being assisted by aid workers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms.   -  Copyright  AP Photo
By Euronews

The best photos from across Europe this week

The dangers facing migrants crossing the Mediterranean are back on Europe's radar this week when an overcrowded fishing boat carrying hundreds of people sank off the coast of Greece. The search for survivors and bodies continues. Meanwhile, Ukraine's counteroffensive continued to ramp up, with African leaders promoting a peace plan in Kyiv and St Petersburg – and Italy said a final goodbye to its most controversial leader of modern times, Silvio Berlusconi.

