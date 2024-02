By Euronews

Seven member states are taking part in an annual exercise designed to strengthen NATO's underwater threat capabilities.

Seven submarines from Greece, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the US are taking part in NATO's annual Mediterranean Sea exercise named "Dynamic Manta 24."

The annual drill aims to boost submarine warfare and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and enhance NATO submarine underwater threats response.

