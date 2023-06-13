Death toll rises to 27 in southern Ukraine flooding

By Euronews with EFE, AFP

The death toll from the collapse of the Ukrainian Kakhovka dam one week ago continues to rise.

Russian authorities on Tuesday reported that 17 deaths were recorded on the Russian-controlled side of the Dnipro River, following the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station one week ago.

"Unfortunately, the number of victims of the sabotage is increasing. According to this morning's data, 12 deaths can be confirmed in Hola Prystan and five in Oleshky," Russian-appointed regional government spokesman Andrei Alekseenko said on Tuesday.

Ukraine, meanwhile, said on Monday that ten people had died and 42 were missing.

Nothing will grow for 10 years... Vasyl Chornobaivka resident

The short and long-term challenges facing victims in the region are becoming more apparent The village of Afanasiyivka in Mykolaiv for instance was turned into an island by the deluge. And farmers like Yuriy Danylovych are struggling.

"If the state can, it will help. And if it can't, then let it help our soldiers so that these Muscovites are kicked out," he says.

Israeli volunteers provide assistance to Kherson flood evacuees

On the Ukrainian side, doctors working for the Israeli-Ukrainian humanitarian organisation Frida, have provided medical assistance to more than 900 patients.

Mark Neviazhsky, a spokesperson for the "Frida" project said: "Most of the people were just tired, these are very old people, 80 plus, 90 plus, for whom the last few hours - evacuation through windows, across the river - have been difficult, and they feel it."

Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for the blowing up of the dam, which has left the Dnipro River at Zaporizhzhia in ruins.

Kyiv also claims that Russian troops are looting evacuated villages.