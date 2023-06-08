MEPs shocked by logging threat to Romania's ancient woodlands

By Maia Bondici with Euronews

MEPs on a fact-finding trip to Romania say they have been shocked by the threat illegal logging poses to the country's woodlands and habitats.

An EU fact-finding mission to Romania has raised concerns some of its natural habitats are being threatened by a failure to clamp down on illegal logging.

Romania is home to half a million hectares of ancient woodland, with almost two-thirds of that area protected in theory.

MEP Anna Deparnay told Euronews she was shocked by what she saw.

“I’ve seen it with my own eyes and the destruction is really really huge,” she said.

