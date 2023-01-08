In photos: Romania's 'dancing bear festival'Comments
By Joshua Askew
Copyright Vadim Ghirda/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.-
Hundreds of years ago, people in what is now northeastern Romania would drape themselves in bear skins and dance to warn off evil spirits. The quirky custom still lives on today, drawing in tourists from around the world.
The ‘dancing bears festival’ takes place every December, starting a week before Christmas and ending with New Year's Eve.
Animal rights groups have expressed concern that the event fuels bear hunting for costumes, though participants defend it, saying that most furs are heirlooms from the past.
Euronews complied some of the most eye-catching photos from the celebration.