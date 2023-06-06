By Euronews

The Institute for the Study of War and the UK Ministry of Defence have observed a jump in combat activity along the frontline in Ukraine.

Moscow and Kyiv officials are signalling the start of Ukraine's much-awaited counter-offensive, according to the Institute for the Study of War

The UK Ministry of Defence is also reporting that "over the last 48 hours, there has been a substantial increase in fighting along numerous sectors of the front, including those which have been relatively quiet for several months."

Kyiv's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Ukraine's offensive is “taking place in several directions,” heightening speculation that a major push by Kyiv to recapture land held by Russia’s occupying forces could be getting underway.

Watch Sasha Vakulina's full report in the video player above to learn more.