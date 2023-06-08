By Sasha Vakulina with Euronews

The Ukrainian authorities say 29 settlements, 10 of them in Russian hands, have been flooded in the Kakhovka dam disaster.

The Kakhovka dam disaster’s floods have submerged 600 km2 of land and 29 villages, according to the authorities in Ukraine.

Ten of those settlements are on the left bank of the river, which is in Russian hands.

The American think tank, the Institute for the Study of War, believes the disaster has pushed Russian artillery out of range of Ukrainian positions on the other side of the Dnipro river.

Watch Sasha Vakulina’s full report in the video player above to learn more.