War in Ukraine: Russia says Ukraine is launching 'major' attacks

By Euronews

Moscow is claiming that Kyiv has launched a “major” attack in Donetsk, while Ukraine says it has no information on a “large-scale offensive”.

Russia’s Defence Ministry claims that Ukrainian forces have launched a “major” attack in Ukraine's Donetsk region using tank and mechanical units.

However, Kyiv says it has no information on a “large-scale offensive” in the region in southern Ukraine.

The Institute for the Study of War is also reporting that Ukrainian forces conducted local ground attacks and reportedly made limited tactical gains in Donetsk and the eastern Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday.

