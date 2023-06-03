By Euronews with AP, AFP

A week-long UN-sponsored summit in Paris has unanimously agreed to aim for a first draft of a global plastic pollution treaty by November, with hopes for a final deal before the end of 2024.

The decision by the UN-sponsored summit came after extensive negotiations by delegates from 175 countries.

The third meeting of the International Negotiating Committee (INC) is due to take place in November in Nairobi, Kenya, with a view to signing a definitive treaty by the end of 2024.

The stakes are high: annual production has more than doubled in 20 years to 460 million tonnes. It could triple by 2060 if nothing is done.

Countries must reach agreement despite diverging ambitions and opposing pressure from certain industries, supported by oil-producing countries, and NGOs.

After the next meeting in Kenya, negotiations in April 2024 will continue in Canada, concluding in South Korea at the end of 2024.