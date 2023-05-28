Benfica and Bayern grasp league titles in nail-biting final match day

By Euronews

Setting a new French record, PSG were also crowned league champions with one match to spare.

Benfica FC are Portuguese football champions for the 38th time. But this time, they had to sweat for the title and wait until the last match day of the season to be crowned at the Luz Stadium.

The Eagles beat Santa Clara 3-0 to claim the title. Afterwards, celebrations continued at the Marquês de Pombal square in central Lisbon, where tens of thousands of fans gathered to see their team bathe in the glory.

In Germany, the champions also had to wait until the last match day to celebrate.

Bayern Munich players celebrate winning the German championship after the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1.FC Cologne and FC Bayern Munich in Cologne, Germany. Matthias Schrader/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

Bayern Munich were crowned champions for the eleventh year in succession and, on a day full of suspense, owed much to the slip-up of the league leaders, Borussia Dortmund, who were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Mainz.

Bayern beat Cologne 2-1 to secure the title.

And Paris Saint-Germain set a new record by overtaking Saint-Etienne as the team to have won the French league most times.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe reacts after the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, eastern France. Jean Francois Badias/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

The away tie against Strasbourg earned the Parisian team their eleventh championship. Nine of those 11 titles have been won in the last 12 years.

PSG were crowned champions with one match to go.