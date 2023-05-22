Climate activists turn the waters of Rome's Trevi fountain black

By Euronews with AP, AFP

Climate activists from the Last Generation group targeted Rome's iconic Trevi fountain, turning its waters black before being removed by police. The group has previously thrown food at famous paintings and protested at Milan's La Scala opera house.

Environmental activists from 'Ultima Generazione' (Last Generation) poured a black liquid into Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain in a protest against the 'inaction' of the country's government and institutions on climate change.

In a statement, the group accused the government of continuing to invest in fossil fuels which are “the cause of the climate crisis that has hit Emilia Romagna and Marche in recent days, devastating the territory, claiming 14 lives, forcing 10,000 people to abandon their homes and leaving 28,000 others without light.”

Police detained the activists about 20 minutes after their demonstration started.

In the past, the group has hurled paint at Milan’s famed La Scala opera house, thrown food over the glass protecting famous paintings and sprayed orange paint on the facade of the Italian Senate.